Former WWE Tag Team To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

AEW has announced seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers who were released from WWE on June 25, 2021.

Check out the full card below:

- Athena vs. Jody Threat

- Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

- Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford vs. Jeremy Profit and Jessika Neri

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon

- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis

- The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Voros Twins

- The Gunn Club vs. The Bollywood Boyz