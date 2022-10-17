WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Regular Television Soon

John Bradshaw Layfield will be returning to WWE on a more regular basis very soon, according to PWInsider.

JBL is a former longtime WWE Champion who retired from in-ring action to become a commentator. He has appeared in recent years as an occasional commentator and a pre-show analyst. The WWE Hall Of Famer is reporting that at last Friday's SmackDown there was talk, "JBL would be at the next several Raws in some capacity". He may even be at tonight's RAW.

JBL last appeared on an episode of SmackDown in September.

