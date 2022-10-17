WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Eric Bischoff Discusses Raven Not Having A Backstory Debuting In WCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2022

Eric Bischoff Discusses Raven Not Having A Backstory Debuting In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on his 83 Weeks podcast this week discussed not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.

Eric Bischoff said:

“That was actually me putting heat on myself for not creating a backstory, not allowing the audience to get why your character was in the frame of mind it was in. It was like that grunge kind of frustrated, that angst that was such, at least to me, a part of that character, but the audience never got a chance to understand why and I think had that backstory played itself out for a period of weeks or months. and then we integrate the Raven character, and physicality and then storyline, I think it would have had a much better opportunity to be successful.”

Read more WWE news:

Bray Wyatt Return Storyline Is Still Being Worked On

Bray Wyatt's recent return at WWE Extreme Rules was one of the biggest returns for a long while, and you'd think that creative would have so [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 17, 2022 07:34AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #eric bischoff #raven

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79017/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer