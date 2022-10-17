Eric Bischoff Discusses Raven Not Having A Backstory Debuting In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on his 83 Weeks podcast this week discussed not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.

Eric Bischoff said:

“That was actually me putting heat on myself for not creating a backstory, not allowing the audience to get why your character was in the frame of mind it was in. It was like that grunge kind of frustrated, that angst that was such, at least to me, a part of that character, but the audience never got a chance to understand why and I think had that backstory played itself out for a period of weeks or months. and then we integrate the Raven character, and physicality and then storyline, I think it would have had a much better opportunity to be successful.”