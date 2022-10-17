Bray Wyatt Return Storyline Is Still Being Worked On

Bray Wyatt's recent return at WWE Extreme Rules was one of the biggest returns for a long while, and you'd think that creative would have some big plans in place for Wyatt, however that appears not to be the case and things are still being worked out in regards to what is to come next.

Dave Meltzer speaking on TSN Radio’s Sunday Night’s Main Eventdiscussed the rumored names for the Wyatt's faction:

“I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down.”

The only thing that appears to be a sure thing is that the faction is likely to happen, with Meltzer saying: “I think it’s a faction. As far as who’s playing what, I don’t know. It’s being kept like that for a reason. I think they are trying to keep it secretive…”

Who would you like to see in a faction with Wyatt?