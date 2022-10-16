Rob Van Dam Thinks CM Punk Has A Big Ego

During a live Inside The Ropes event, Rob Van Dam spoke about his opinion on CM Punk.

“Anyway, CM Punk probably has as big of an ego as anybody I can think of that I met in the business. I’m not saying that necessarily in a bad way. Depends on how you take it, but I think that he believes that he really is the best, you know, the best in the world. I learned years ago that strippers can be fun to date as long as they can leave the gimmick at work and not bring it home and be normal at home.”

Van Dam continued.

“If you’re able to come back in the dressing room and still be that guy in the ring, that says they really believe you’re the best in the world, and you’re ready to prove it or whatever, then you know, the business looks at someone like that as like, ‘Dude, you’re believing your own hype.'”

On Punk's mindset: