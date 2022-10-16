WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Van Dam Thinks CM Punk Has A Big Ego

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 16, 2022

During a live Inside The Ropes event, Rob Van Dam spoke about his opinion on CM Punk.

“Anyway, CM Punk probably has as big of an ego as anybody I can think of that I met in the business. I’m not saying that necessarily in a bad way. Depends on how you take it, but I think that he believes that he really is the best, you know, the best in the world. I learned years ago that strippers can be fun to date as long as they can leave the gimmick at work and not bring it home and be normal at home.”

Van Dam continued.

“If you’re able to come back in the dressing room and still be that guy in the ring, that says they really believe you’re the best in the world, and you’re ready to prove it or whatever, then you know, the business looks at someone like that as like, ‘Dude, you’re believing your own hype.'”

On Punk's mindset:

“There’s nobody on their own that is moving the industry, it’s everybody together. So being around him just feeling his energy, I feel like he believes that. Hey, these guys make it to the top the guys who believe in themselves the most the guys who do the promos that convince you they really think they’re the best. They are the ones who make it to the top. They’re also the ones that I can’t stand because I think they’re f***ing crazy.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
