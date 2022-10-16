Former AEW Spotted Backstage At WWE NXT

There were some familiar faces, including Bobby Fish, backstage at recent WWE NXT live events.

Fightful Select revealed that Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage at recent live shows this weekend and both are on good terms with WWE. Fish was also guest coach for NXT.

Fish was released by WWE in 2021 following his time with the Undisputed Era. Fish departed AEW after less than a year and recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling.

Anthony Greene, was known as August Grey during his time with WWE in 2020 and 2021. Following his WWE departure, he has worked on the independent scene and had some matches with AEW.

