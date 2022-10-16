WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former AEW Spotted Backstage At WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2022

Former AEW Spotted Backstage At WWE NXT

There were some familiar faces, including Bobby Fish, backstage at recent WWE NXT live events.

Fightful Select revealed that Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage at recent live shows this weekend and both are on good terms with WWE. Fish was also guest coach for NXT.

Fish was released by WWE in 2021 following his time with the Undisputed Era. Fish departed AEW after less than a year and recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling.

Anthony Greene, was known as August Grey during his time with WWE in 2020 and 2021. Following his WWE departure, he has worked on the independent scene and had some matches with AEW.

Read more WWE news:

WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Has Been Canceled

WWE will not be hosting a 2023 edition of the Day 1 premium live event as had been expected. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2022 02:19PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #nxt #bobby fish #anthony greene #august grey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79014/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer