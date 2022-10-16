WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Makes Surprise Video Appearance At AAA TripleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2022

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX. TripleMania is this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Mysterio kicked off the event with a video message where he congratulated the company on its success.

“Good evening to you all! It’s your friend Rey Mysterio and I want to start by giving an affectionate hug to everyone that is present tonight and had the time to come to this magnum event of TripleMania.

“I hope y’all have a wonderful time! It was a great honor being a part of the AAA Family and being a part of the first TripleMania in 1993. I want to congratulate all the wrestlers participating tonight & to the company for all your effort and work in making 30 years of successful TripleManias.

“Wishing you all have a ball tonight, blessings to all, and Viva Mi Raza!”


