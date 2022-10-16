Rey Mysterio Makes Surprise Video Appearance At AAA TripleMania

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania XXX. TripleMania is this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Mysterio kicked off the event with a video message where he congratulated the company on its success.

“Good evening to you all! It’s your friend Rey Mysterio and I want to start by giving an affectionate hug to everyone that is present tonight and had the time to come to this magnum event of TripleMania.

“I hope y’all have a wonderful time! It was a great honor being a part of the AAA Family and being a part of the first TripleMania in 1993. I want to congratulate all the wrestlers participating tonight & to the company for all your effort and work in making 30 years of successful TripleManias.

“Wishing you all have a ball tonight, blessings to all, and Viva Mi Raza!”