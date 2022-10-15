AEW Announces Free Meet & Greet With Jon Moxley In Cincinatti, OH

AEW has announced that there will be a free meet-and-greet with Jon Moxley in Cincinatti on October 17th.
The official announcement is below.
There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Cincinnati with #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley this Monday, October 17th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @HeritageBankCtr box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/hIdAD4bSOX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022
