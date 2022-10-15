Kyle O'Reilly Reveals Why He Wrestles The Style He Does, Talks Diabetes Diagnosis

Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Beyond Type 1, where he opened up about his diabetes diagnosis:

“I’m 18, been in wrestling school for maybe 6 months at this point. I’m at the point where I’m starting to have matches. I’m training hard—going to the wrestling dojo, weight training, plus working part-time as a cook. Then the classic signs and symptoms start hitting me pretty hard—rapid weight loss, excessive thirst. We didn’t know what was going on. I go for a physical to get a wrestling license for Washington. They’re doing my blood work and the doctor comes back and asks,’Kyle, are you type 1 diabetic?’ I’m like ‘Uh … no?’ ‘Lo and behold, here’s my diagnosis.”

On his passion for wrestling:

“They’re telling me I probably can’t pursue a career in wrestling. It’s very difficult physically and mentally, and it’s a recipe for disaster with type 1. But of course I didn’t listen. Wrestling was my dream and my lifelong passion. It was something that I was determined to make a career out of. So I used my diagnosis as a means for inspiration and motivation.”

On his wrestling style: