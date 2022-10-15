WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kyle O'Reilly Reveals Why He Wrestles The Style He Does, Talks Diabetes Diagnosis

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 15, 2022

Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Beyond Type 1, where he opened up about his diabetes diagnosis:

“I’m 18, been in wrestling school for maybe 6 months at this point. I’m at the point where I’m starting to have matches. I’m training hard—going to the wrestling dojo, weight training, plus working part-time as a cook. Then the classic signs and symptoms start hitting me pretty hard—rapid weight loss, excessive thirst. We didn’t know what was going on. I go for a physical to get a wrestling license for Washington. They’re doing my blood work and the doctor comes back and asks,’Kyle, are you type 1 diabetic?’ I’m like ‘Uh … no?’ ‘Lo and behold, here’s my diagnosis.”

On his passion for wrestling:

“They’re telling me I probably can’t pursue a career in wrestling. It’s very difficult physically and mentally, and it’s a recipe for disaster with type 1. But of course I didn’t listen. Wrestling was my dream and my lifelong passion. It was something that I was determined to make a career out of. So I used my diagnosis as a means for inspiration and motivation.”

On his wrestling style:

“I just wanted to make wrestling as realistic and believable as possible.There’s a place in wrestling for the amazing maneuvers that people can do, the moonsaults and the twisting hurricanranas and stuff like that, but I was never physically capable of doing that stuff, mainly because I’m afraid of heights. I train a lot in martial arts, jiu jitsu and kickboxing. These were things that I was good at and movements I could do well, so I started to incorporate that into my pro wrestling. Everything I do I’m trying to be different. Not really standing out by being extra flashy, but the opposite of flash. My style is catered to a company like All Elite Wrestling, where there are so many tremendous athletes and wrestlers and I can help bring something different to the table that will mesh really well with our high fliers and other sensational technicians we have.”

— Guy Incognito Oct 15, 2022 09:42AM

Source: beyondtype1.org
Tags: #aew #kyle oreilly

