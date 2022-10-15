Sean Waltman Reveals Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Wrestle Against

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman revealed a modern star he'd like to have a match against.
“Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent. I would really like to have a match with that guy … there’s a lot of young blood out there that’s really promising that I look at and go, ‘man if I was 25 or if I was 30’ … even Austin Theory … is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger.”
Waltman continued.
“Dude, I’m old though. I had two matches this year and I ended up with a torn bicep. I had my bicep fixed and I’m like, ‘dude, what was I thinking man?’ I can still do it, but man, I felt like dog s**t afterwards. I can’t imagine how (Ric) Flair felt.”
⚡ X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) mentioned that he hopes that Chyna (Joanie Laurer) will be honored during t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2022 03:10PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com