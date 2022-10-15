WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sean Waltman Reveals Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Wrestle Against

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 15, 2022

Sean Waltman Reveals Which WWE Stars He'd Like To Wrestle Against

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman revealed a modern star he'd like to have a match against.

“Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent. I would really like to have a match with that guy … there’s a lot of young blood out there that’s really promising that I look at and go, ‘man if I was 25 or if I was 30’ … even Austin Theory … is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger.”

Waltman continued.

“Dude, I’m old though. I had two matches this year and I ended up with a torn bicep. I had my bicep fixed and I’m like, ‘dude, what was I thinking man?’ I can still do it, but man, I felt like dog s**t afterwards. I can’t imagine how (Ric) Flair felt.”

X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) mentioned that he hopes that Chyna (Joanie Laurer) will be honored during t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2022 03:10PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #sean waltman #pete dunne #austin theory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79004/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer