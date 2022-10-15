Solo Sikoa On Childhood With Roman Reigns, Getting The WWE Main Roster Call Up

Solo Sikoa was recently a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he was asked if he knew he'd be joining The Bloodline in WWE.

“No, it was out of the blue. It was just one of those things where I got the call and this is what we want to do and this is how we want to bring you in, but I never expected it this way in front of 60,000 people. It was crazy. I’m still mind blown.”

On his relationship with Roman Reigns growing up:

“Seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven’t seen him in like 20 years. We really weren’t close, but he was always around at our house playing with my brothers because they were the same age and I was way, way younger than him. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I’m starting to get close with him. Even though the age gap is there, I’m really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it’s Roman Reigns. He’s been running the game for a while now so I’m starting to form that relationship with him.”

