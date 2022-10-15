WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

MJF Implies That He's "Distantly Related" To Paul Heyman

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 15, 2022

MJF Implies That He's "Distantly Related" To Paul Heyman

MJF was recently a guest on NotSam Wrestling, where he was asked if he has any aspirations to perform at WrestleMania.

“No, the only thing I care about at this point, at 26 years of age, is where will I make the most amount of money. I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough money to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day, we have 100,000 people, what’s the difference? What difference does it make?”

MJF was asked if he's ever met Paul Heyman:

“I can’t say whether or not we’ve talked, but what I will say, I’ve done some Jewish geography, we are distantly related.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #mjf #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79002/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer