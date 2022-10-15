MJF Implies That He's "Distantly Related" To Paul Heyman

MJF was recently a guest on NotSam Wrestling, where he was asked if he has any aspirations to perform at WrestleMania.

“No, the only thing I care about at this point, at 26 years of age, is where will I make the most amount of money. I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough money to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day, we have 100,000 people, what’s the difference? What difference does it make?”

MJF was asked if he's ever met Paul Heyman: