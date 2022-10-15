AEW Rampage Full Recap (October 14. 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour in professional wrestling, AEW Rampage! We have an unusual episode tonight in that it’s a taped show but not taped directly after Dynamite. This show was run on Thursday so the crowd should be fresh and as a result, loud for tonight! With multiple matches on the card and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, as well as ROH, IWGP and AAA tag champions FTR both in action, it should be a good show. Let’s waste no more time and get to the wrestling with Excalibur, JR and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) defeated The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny via Pinfall (8:40)

The entrances for this match took place on YouTube and William Regal has joined commentary for this opening match featuring his men, Claudio & Jon. When the bell rings, The Butcher & The Blade jump both opponents to get the early advantage with Blade attacking Moxley whilst Butcher deals with Castagnoli. The action spills outside the ring where the BCC turn the tables, Moxley taking that literally as he tosses Blade over the timekeeper’s table. Blade looks in trouble until he utilises the barricades to even the odds. The two men return to the ring and exchange strikes back and forth until Jon pulls out a German Suplex and tags out to Claudio who comes in for the first time but Blade rakes the eyes to tag out to Butcher who uses his size to take over and get Claudio on his back but he tries for a suplex and gets countered by one of Castagnoli’s own. Blade tags in and tries to go strike for strike with Claudio and only gets saved by The Bunny diving in the way. The referee makes her leave but, in the distraction, The Butcher & The Blade attack Claudio to flip the momentum and send us to break where they remain dominant.

When we return, Claudio remains isolated but begins to fight back by making it to his feet and dragging blade towards his corner but Blade tags out and Butcher removes Moxley from the apron before they both hit a double team on Claudio for two. Claudio fights out of Butcher’s grasp with uppercuts and finally he can tag out to the world champion. Blade comes in too and eats an immediate cutter before Blade is dealt with via Tope Suicida. Mox follows up by taking Blade up top and superplexing him to the floor followed with a Piledriver for two. Moxley starts the BCC stomps but Butcher cuts him off and they both try to drag the lake on Jon Moxley but Claudio makes the save and they stand 2 vs 2 in the ring. BCC wins the battle with a pair of lariats and then they both use the BCC stomps before Moxley ends Blade with a death rider and Claudio nails Butcher with the Ricola Bomb and pins him for the victory.

After the match, Moxley grabs the mic and he and Claudio state that the BCC don’t care who they get in the ring with, get back up when they’re knocked down and send a message to Hangman with Claudio telling him he’ll get stepped on at Dynamite on Tuesday. Fighting words.

Swerve in our Glory Interview

The new and lovely Renee Paquette is interviewing Swerve and Keith Lee backstage and Swerve discusses beating Billy Gunn and Keith doesn’t join him in laughing at The Acclaimed and questions Swerve cheating against Billy and tells Strickland he’s swerving into the wrong lane.

The Dark Order Interview

Renee is back after the break, this time with The Dark Order’s Silver, Reynolds, Uno & 10. She asks how they’re going to recover from last week but before Reynolds can answer fully, Jose the Assistant shows up to try and get 10 again. 10 tells him that he’ll face Rush next week but if he beats him, they have to leave him alone. The Dark Order then gets a lovely moment as Stu Grayson returns! Probably only because it’s Canada but even so!

Jericho Appreciation Society Promo

Jericho and his gang come out to head to the ring as we’re reminded of what Garcia did on Wednesday. Angelo Parker says the family are back together and Daddy Magic says that makes his nipples hard because they’ll be together forever. Anna Jay A.S introduces Daniel Garcia who says everyone has been asking why he did what he did and he says he’ll tell everyone that he did it because Chris Jericho was right about Sports Entertainers being superior. Garcia says he’ll never be a pro wrestler Jericho has taught him how to win and it’s by cheating like a Sports Entertainer. Garcia says he’s a Sports Entertainer and Jericho then puts himself over and moves on to defeating every ROH champion that’s every existed.

Out comes Dalton Castle to accept that challenge. Toronto swoons for him just like everyone does as Dalton calls Chris a silly little goose and he will break Jericho’s back for the title like he broke his own for it. This match next week is going to be incredible.

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida Video Package

This match came out of nowhere but what a match to be able to put on at a week's notice. Do not put this in the death slot!

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir defeated Anna Jay A.S w/ Matt Menard & Angelo Parker via Pinfall (6:31)

With Anna already in the ring from the JAS segment, Nyla joins her with Vickie & Marina and security guards for the “TBS Champion” as we’re played footage of Nyla at her best during an autograph signing, proclaiming herself to be said Champ. Nyla gives the belt to Marina as the bell rings then immediately shows her strength to get Nyla on the mat twice. Anna tries to fight back with strikes but then runs into a body slam. Nyla repeats the same move and follows up with a leg drop for two then splashes Anna in the corner. Rose calls for a cannonball but Anna dodges and we head to break. Anna keeps Nyla down with chokes then a leg lariat in the corner before utilising the ropes to choke her opponent. She continues to attack Nyla in the corner before hitting a rolling enzuigiri for one and going back to the choke on the mat and dominating until Nyla hits a lariat and we get the blackout.

When we return, Nyla has Anna over the top rope and hits a knee lift then goes up top for the diving knee drop but Anna avoids and then lands a neckbreaker for two. She tries for the Queenslayer and Nyla fights out then catches Anna off the top rope and turns it into a Beast Bomb out of nowhere to get the win.

After the match, Vickie holds up a 1-0 sign but Jade comes out with The Baddies. Jade wipes out Nyla’s security and then Nyla runs away in the fracas.

Trustbusters Promo

Ari Daivari says that the envelope he gave to Hook was money to buy the FTW title but instead, now he’ll challenge Hook for it and take it by any means necessary. Sure you will Ari.

Ethan Page w/ Stokely Hathaway defeated Isiah Kassidy w/ Marq Quen & Matt Hardy via Pinfall (2:12)

The bell rings with no entrances for this match and Ethan throws his jacket at Isiah straight away and then Page pump kicks him and shoulder tackles him to get an early advantage. He follows with a press slam and another shoulder tackle before mocking Jeff Hardy’s dance. Matt tries to delete him and Kassidy lands a roll up for two and then a DDT for another two count. Ethan rolls out, Isiah follows him with a Tornado and then sends Ethan back in the ring. Stokely tries to stop Kassidy from returning, Matt Hardy comes and pushes him out of the way but the distraction lets Ethan recover so he can roll out of the way of Kassidy’s top rope senton. From there, Page nails Kassidy with a Twist of Fate and the Ego’s Edge and gets the win. So now The Firm retain Private Party AND get Matt Hardy’s contract.

Best Friends Interview

Orange Cassidy & his Best Friends call out Death Triangle for a trios title match on Tuesday.

“I’m thinking we get some gold for all the boys.”

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Prince Nana what they’re going to do tonight. Prince Nana sings Ebony & Ivory. Cage says they’re the top body guys and they’ll hurt FTR and Spears tonight. Spears cuts him off to say he’s been waiting months for this and he starts righting the wrongs he made tonight with FTR. Dax and Cash then remind us that the pinnacle are always on top and we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Shawn Spears defeated The Embassy (Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) & Brian Cage) w/ Prince Nana via Pinfall (10:31)

The teams all make their entrance and the bell sounds with Spears and Cage in the ring. Brian snatches Spears up and puts him in his team’s corner, tagging to Kaun and trying to isolate Shawn but he escapes. Kaun and Spears go back and forth with Spears getting an advantage and busting out the old 10 cartwheel. He follows with strikes in the corner, even stopping Cage from stopping him and then dealing with Toa Liona too. He looks to have bitten off more than he can chew when Toa and Cage catch his dive to the outside but then Cash Wheeler dropkicks Spears in the back to give him enough momentum to complete the move and send us to break. Prince Nana distracts the ref whilst Toa and Cage use the opportunity to pick up Spears and powerbomb him into the apron to give The Embassy the advantage. Kaun gets a two on Spears when he’s rolled back in and then Toa tags in to continue to offence and isolation of Spears. He takes his turn before tagging in Cage who does the same, having to shut down a brief Spears comeback too. When Cage is finished having his fun, it’s Bishop Kaun’s turn once again, much to the delight of Prince Nana. He tags out to Toa and spikes Spears on the top turnbuckle.

When we return to the match, Toa tags out to Cage before hitting a running Senton onto Spears on the apron and then Cage brings Spears back into the ring, over the top rope with a Suplex. Dax has to break the pin up at two and then Cage goes for the Drillclaw only for Spears to counter with a DDT. Kaun rushes in to stop Spears tagging out but he can’t keep him away from his corner and in comes Dax who runs wild on Kaun, deals with Toa then nails a Spinebuster on Bishop Kaun. Cage comes in to knock him down and thrust kicks Cash from the apron. Kaun crawls into a two count before tagging Cage in whilst holding Dax up, hits a Death Valley Driver and Cage follows it with an elbow drop that Spears is needed to break up. Toa comes in to deal with Spears but Shawn dodges him and removes him but Cage shuts him down with a huge slam. Cage tags out to Kaun but their double team suplex is stopped by Cash and FTR instead both lock in Sharpshooters to Cage and Kaun. Spears drags Prince Nana in to lock it on him too but they all forgot Toa who breaks up all submissions then chokeslams Dax. He goes to splash Dax but Cash pulls his partner out of the way and Liona crashes and burns, Cage grabs Dax for a Powerbomb, Spears breaks it up with a thrust kick, Cage no sells it but misses a clothesline and Spears drops him with a kick to the knee and follows with a DDT. Dax tries a sunset flip on Kaun back in the ring but Bishop counters into a pin and holds the ropes but Cash kicks his hands away and saves Dax at two. Kaun gets distracted by Cash so Dax can tag Spears, FTR hit Kaun with a Spinebuster/flying clothesline combo before Spears gets the win with a C4 on his big return.

After the match, The Kingdom turns up in AEW, Maria Kanellis-Bennett talks alongside her Husband Mike Bennett as well as Matt Taven. She says that the ROH and IWGP titles belonged to them first and they want them back. The Embassy jumps all over a distracted FTR & Spears alongside Bennett & Taven until Samoa Joe makes the save with Wardlow. The Embassy & The Kingdom scatter to close the show.

Another Friday, another Rampage. The shine has well and truly gone from this show but I enjoy it nonetheless and you always get an enjoyable hour. Bog standard 7/10 for me but what did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great weekend. Don’t forget that Dynamite is on Tuesday next week. Adios.