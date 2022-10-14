WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trent Baretta Recalls Missing Out On TV Opportunity Due To Broken Neck

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 14, 2022

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Trent Baretta recalled the episode of the show Floor Is Lava that featured Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander... but not him.

“So that first season of the show, I watched the whole thing. I didn’t put it on in the background or anything. I watched the show, paid close attention, and I really wanted to do it. The whole time I was watching, I was like, ‘Damn, it’d be so cool for you to get on the show,’ and we happened to know somebody whose sister worked with Netflix or I’m not sure the details, but I was so looking forward to it. Then it actually does happen, and my neck was broken at the time, so I couldn’t do it. I’m actually so crushed that I wasn’t able to do it that I haven’t watched yet, and I will, but yeah, I really want to do that show, man. That’s the big headline out of this. I wanted to do the show.”

— Guy Incognito Oct 14, 2022 03:05PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #trent baretta

