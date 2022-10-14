Triple H Is Reportedly Trying To "Make Baron Corbin A Little More Badass Again."

Baron Corbin was recently a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he spoke about his relationship with Triple H.

"He's a guy who, when I came into NXT, he was a guy who really grabbed onto me and helped develop me and create who I was. My first entrance, he brought that whole motorcycle vibe, that drudgy rock music where I walked in and I had spotlights over my head. That was all his vision. It's cool to have him back because he has now kind of taken what I've been doing and going, 'How do we put more edge back on you? How do we make you a little more badass again?' That feels good to have that."