SPOILERS: Plans For Tonight's Episode Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown!

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 14, 2022

Fightful Select has spoilers on plans for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

– There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.

– There is a planned match between LA Knight & Mansoor.

– Sources revealed plans for a match-up pitting Kofi Kingston against Sami Zayn.

– There will be an Intercontinental Title Contender Match featuring Sheamus, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross.

– Although not advertised as appearing on the show, wrestlers MVP, Xavier Woods, and Shotzi are all slated to be in town.

Source: FightfulSelect.com
