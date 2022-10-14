Paul London Is Now Accepting Bookings Again

Paul London was recently a guest on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, where he revealed that he's now accepting bookings again.

"I have come to a conclusion, a slight announcement. I will begin, effectively immediately, I will begin entertaining and accepting bookings again, to return to the ring. I was feeling fairly irresponsible. I'm at a point where I feel it's a responsibility to do what I can do to help the current and younger generation. If I can help in any way, whether it's having the lightbulb go off to teach them how to preserve their body or their career or not do stupid shit or wait for hours for someone to dive onto them, I'd like to help. It's easy to point out things that are wrong and could be better, it's another thing to get in there and apply yourself and do what you can to help people."