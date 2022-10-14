AEW Files Trademark On "Varsity Club"

AEW has filed a trademark on the name "Varsity Club" as of October 10th.

The description reads as follows:

Mark For: VARSITY CLUB trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of live performances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

Varsity Club was a stable in the late 1980s in NWA featuring Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Rick Steiner, Steve Williams, Dan Spivey, and Leia Meow. Sullivan, Rotunda, and Steiner reunited the group in 1999. It's likely that this will tie into the ongoing storyline where Mark Sterling has "trademarked" the name Varsity in wrestling to thwart the Varsity Blondes, naming his new tag team the Varsity Athletes.