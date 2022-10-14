Nick Gage Recalls Interrupting Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's Wedding Vow Renewals

Nick Gage was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he recalled breaking up the wedding vow renewals of Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona.

"We'll start with Jon. I love Jon because he was the same person when he left, when he came back. Same guy. We were cool and friends. Same guy. He has a beautiful family, I text him all the time and we talk. I give love to his family. There are some guys who come into deathmatch wrestling and do one match to try and get over. Some guys just want to get over because deathmatches can be popular. Some guys like Cole Radrick who just started stepping into deathmatch wrestling and now he loves it and does it all the time, but he can also wrestle. It's 50/50. I do feel disrespected when some guys just come in for one match. Like Matt Cardona. He comes in for one match and he's done. That's pussy shit. I fucked his ass up. I carved his ass up. I wanted to make him a bloody mess and I wanted to make sure he never wanted to step in the ring with me again and I think I did that. The most fun thing I did was crash their fucking wedding. I had a blast. It was one of my most favorite moments of my career. I made him a bloody mess, I carved him up, his wife is just sitting there looking like she didn't know what was going on. I kicked her shit over. Maven ran to do something. He was a pussy and ran to the locker room. I couldn't believe it."