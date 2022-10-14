WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Striker Is Coming Back To MLW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 14, 2022

Matt Striker Is Coming Back To MLW

According to a report from PWInsider, Matt Striker is on his way back to MLW.

The former WWE, Impact Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling commentator will be at MLW's upcoming Fightland event on October 3oth at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.

Striker previously worked for the MLW announce team in 2019 with current AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Returns To MLW At Fightland ’22

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be returning to the promotion at their Oc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2022 10:45AM

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #mlw #matt striker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78992/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer