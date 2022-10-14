Matt Striker Is Coming Back To MLW

According to a report from PWInsider, Matt Striker is on his way back to MLW.
The former WWE, Impact Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling commentator will be at MLW's upcoming Fightland event on October 3oth at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.
Striker previously worked for the MLW announce team in 2019 with current AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone.
