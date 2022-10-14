Chris Jericho Explains Focusing On The Positives In AEW

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com, where he spoke about the trajectory of AEW.

"It's just that we're a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it'd been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We've been around for three years, so there's always going to be growing pains. And that's why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It's like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team."

"And there's always going to be little dips and dots in any company, in any locker room of any type of sport. It's just the way it is. So you just deal with it. And the funny thing is, everyone's got an opinion when they're online and the social media and all that stuff. We know what's really happening and we know, sure they're things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we're going over the next few years is also off the charts. So it's very exciting and the fact we just had our third year anniversary is huge because we never knew. We never knew if we would have one anniversary. So, there are growing pains, it's just the way it is and that's okay. That's what I'm here for and we're taking care of the issues and focusing more on the positives, which are 98% to two."