IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/13/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for October 13th, 2022:

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs Raj Singh & Shera

The Motor City Machine Guns look to bounce back as they face off against Raj Singh and Shera! Singh distracts the referee, allowing Shera to clothesline Shelley from the apron. Singh and Shera wear Shelley down as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Shelley creates separation by driving Singh face first into the corner turnbuckle, then makes the tag to Sabin. The pace quickens as Shelley joins Sabin in a flurry of double team offense. Shera clubs Sabin from behind but gets taken out with a double superkick from The Guns. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock on Sigh as Shelley holds back Shera for the win!

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def Raj Singh & Shera

The fallout from an unforgettable Bound For Glory begins as an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander Kicks Off the Show

After retaining the IMPACT World Title against Eddie Edwards in the main event of Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander is in the ring to address what’s next. Alexander says that his war with Edwards is over and now, he’s calling out the new Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner, Bully Ray. Bully makes his way to the ring and goes face to face with the champ. Alexander questions why Bully didn’t “call his shot” following the conclusion of the Bound For Glory main event. Bully goes over a long list of people that he’s stabbed in the back over his career and says that this time, he needs to do things the right way. Alexander doesn’t trust him for one second but Bully insists that he wants to change his reputation. Bully says that he’s going to “call his shot” honorably when Steve Maclin interrupts. Maclin doesn’t trust Bully either and wonders how he politicked his way into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Moose is out next and calls Bully a scumbag after saying that he modelled the last couple years of his career after him. Albany’s own Bobby Fish heads straight to the champ and challenges him to an IMPACT World Title match tonight. Alexander accepts and it’s on!

.@bullyray5150 has stabbed Sting, Hulk Hogan, Dixie Carter, Brooke, the fans and even his own partner Devon in the back in IMPACT history.



Bully has done it all, but this time he wants to do it right. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/7F0CWXUuMd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2022

Gia Miller interviews the Motor City Machine Guns following their hard-fought loss to the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Kingdom, at Bound For Glory. Chris Sabin says that the only reason they lost was because The Kingdom cheated. Shelley reveals that they’re about to go to Scott D’Amore’s and demand another title opportunity. Rhino and Heath are seen walking out of his office and reveal that they’ve already received the next title opportunity as they reunite for revenge on Honor No More.

Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans vs Killer Kelly – No Disqualification

The heated rivalry between Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly continues in a match with no disqualifications! Savannah Evans attacks Kelly before the opening bell, giving Steelz the early advantage. Kelly attempts a running boot but Evans intercepts and drops her face-first on the apron. Steelz hits a running dropkick for two. Kelly tries to lock in the Killer Clutch but Steelz backs her into the corner. Kelly connects with an Alabama Slam. Kelly introduces a steel chair into the match and continues the assault with a series of clotheslines. Evans gets involved once again but Kelly makes her pay with a steel chair shot. Kelly counters a choke from Steelz into the Killer Clutch to win by submission!

Killer Kelly def Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans – No Disqualification

Johnny Swinger is confronted by Dirty Dango when a wild brawl erupts between Sami Callihan and the yellow-hooded followers of Violent By Design!

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore warns Josh Alexander that Bully Ray will only do what’s in his best personal interest.

Black Taurus vs Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Alex Zayne vs Yuya Uemura vs Kenny King

Six of the X-Division’s best jockey for position in what promises to be a chaotic free-for-all! Taurus spears Zayne on the floor. Miguel and Uemura send Kid over the top rope as he crashes with King on the outside. King leaps off the top and hits Zayne with a blockbuster, resulting in a domino effect of reverse neckbreakers. King hits a big spinebuster on Miguel but Kid breaks the pin. Uemura soars with a top rope crossbody to King. Taurus hits a pop-up Samoan Drop on Uemura. The action is fast and furious as Miguel twists Zayne inside out for the three count!

Trey Miguel def Alex Zayne, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura & Kenny King

Mike Bailey congratulates Frankie Kazarian on defeating him for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory. Trey Miguel, who just won the six-way moments ago, sets his sights on the gold.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka & Rosemary) vs VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & Gisele Shaw

Gisele Shaw evens the odds for VXT as they battle the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, the Death Dollz! Valkyrie hits double running knees on Green in the corner. Rosemary continues the assault by biting Purrazzo on the ropes. Purrazzo rakes the eyes of Valkyrie, then follows up with a backstabber to gain control. Both Green and Valkyrie are down following a double clothesline. Green makes the tag to Shaw and Valkyrie does the same to Rosemary. The pace quickens as Rosemary hits Shaw with a signature suplex out of the corner. Shaw connects with a backbreaker flatliner combo but it’s not enough. Rosemary hits the spear on Shaw as VXT come in to break up the pin. Jessicka connects with a running crossbody to Green. Out of nowhere, Shaw blindsides Rosemary with a knee strike to score the victory!

VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & Gisele Shaw def Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka & Rosemary)

Tommy Dreamer tells Bully Ray not to make him look like a fool for bringing him back to IMPACT Wrestling. The longtime friends decide to team up in tag team action once again.

Honor No More vows to carry on their message in the absence of Eddie Edwards, who hasn’t been seen since losing to Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. The Kingdom declare victory in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title defense against Heath and Rhino next week.

Despite their leader's absence, Honor No More plans to carry their message, purpose and drive into their IMPACT World Tag Team Title match next week on IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV @PCOisNotHuman @TheHorrorKingVM @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/CzISrVOJG5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2022

Matt Cardona vs Bhupinder Gujjar

Matt Cardona returns to singles competition against the man who eliminated him from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Bhupinder Gujjar! The early advantage goes to Gujjar following a slingshot elbow drop. Cardona turns the tide with a neckbreaker on the floor. Back in the ring, Cardona hits another neckbreaker for two. Gujjar avoids the missile dropkick, then builds momentum with a Samoan Drop. Gujjar is about to hit the Gargoyle Spear when Digital Media Champion Brian Myers distracts him from the stage. Cardona capitalizes with Radio Silence to score the victory!

Matt Cardona def Bhupinder Gujjar

After the match, the Major Players reunite to celebrate Cardona’s victory.

Jordynne Grace conquered the undefeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Knockouts World Title at Bound For Glory.

Gia Miller interviews Mickie James who kept her career alive by defeating Mia Yim at the biggest event of the year. James praises Yim for her performance when she’s interrupted by VXT and Gisele Shaw. Deonna Purrazzo tells James that she should be praising winners like them, instead of losers like Yim. James challenges one of them to step up and face her in the Last Rodeo but Purrazzo says they have a Knockouts World Tag Team Title match to prepare for.

Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey accept Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer’s open challenge for a tag team match next week. Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, also featuring Rich Swann vs Eric Young, as well as The Kingdom vs Heath and Rhino for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Bobby Fish – IMPACT World Championship

Less than one week removed from Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander puts his IMPACT World Title on the line against Bobby Fish! Moments into the match, Fish targets the left knee of Alexander. Fish trips him up on the apron, then hits a Dragon Screw leg whip on the ramp. Back in the ring, Fish connects with a running clothesline for two. Alexander begins to fight back with a series of forearm shots, followed by a straight right hand. Fish counters the C4 Spike into a Saito suplex for another two count. Alexander hits two German suplexes but Fish gets to the ropes in order to prevent a third. Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but Fish rolls through and sends him to the apron. Alexander soars with a top rope Moonsault for two. Alexander locks in another Ankle Lock but this time Fish counters into a Triangle Choke. Alexanders fights free and hits the C4 Spike to win!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander def Bobby Fish – IMPACT World Championship

After the match, X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian confronts Josh Alexander in the ring. Kazarian announces that he’s going to exercise Option C, meaning that he will relinquish the X-Division Title for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship!

