Eric Bischoff Admits Where WCW Went Wrong With Raven Character

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 13, 2022

During a recent AdFreeShows exclusive special, Eric Bischoff took it upon himself to admit fault in how he and WCW handled the Raven character.

“That was actually me putting heat on myself for not creating a backstory, not allowing the audience to get why your character was in the frame of mind it was in. It was like that grunge kind of frustrated, that angst that was such, at least to me, a part of that character, but the audience never got a chance to understand why and I think had that backstory played itself out for a period of weeks or months. and then we integrate the Raven character, and physicality and then storyline, I think it would have had a much better opportunity to be successful.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wcw #eric bischoff #raven

