WWE Reportedly Tried To Re-Sign Paige (Saraya) Before Her AEW Debut

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was contacted by WWE before she signed with AEW about coming back to the company.

According to the site’s sources, the deal they offered her was “surprisingly low” and restricted a lot of her potential outside projects in some ways.

The report also states that shortly after Vince McMahon left and the new regime took over, Saraya was offered a chance to return in an on-screen General Manager role. This would have been about a month after her contract expired and she left. It was also said to her that if she wanted to return to the ring that they would make it happen. Saraya had previously been General Manager for a time from April to December in 2018 back when WWE did away with the position.

Triple H is said to have been “shocked” that her deal was not renewed, and that her relationship with the company is still positive. The report states that according to what they’ve been told, the freedom to do outside projects without losing a cut to WWE and other terms from AEW is what led to her signing with them.

It was finally noted in the report that despite rumors otherwise, WWE did not have Saraya checked for a return to the ring and that she herself went through health checks with doctors to try and get clearance. WWE was not interested in bringing her back to the ring under Vince McMahon’s regime and wouldn’t sign off on x-rays to have her examined. As far as they were concerned, the case had been closed.