Two Annual AEW December Traditions Heading To Texas

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2022

Two annual AEW December traditions are heading to Texas.

On Thursday, All Elite Wrestling announced that this year's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite will take place in Garland on December 14th.

Holiday Bash will go down the following week, when All Elite Wrestling sets up shop in San Antonio.

The onsale for both shows will be on Friday, October 21st.

Tags: #aew #holiday bash #winter is coming

