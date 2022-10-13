Two Annual AEW December Traditions Heading To Texas

On Thursday, All Elite Wrestling announced that this year's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite will take place in Garland on December 14th.
Holiday Bash will go down the following week, when All Elite Wrestling sets up shop in San Antonio.
The onsale for both shows will be on Friday, October 21st.
