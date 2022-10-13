WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Recent FTR Match Was AEW's Least Watched Match Ever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2022

A recent match that took place during the AEW Battle of the Belts IV was reportedly the brand's least-viewed match since launching 3 years ago.

The October 7 Battle of the Belts was watched by 317,000 viewers and during that event, PAC defended the All-Atlantic Title against Trent Beretta, Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale to retain her TBS Championship and FTR bested the Gates of Agony with their ROH Tag Team gold on the line.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that FTR vs. Gates of Agony bout was the lowest-rated AEW TV match ever:

“Boy did that match not draw, that (Gates of Agony vs) FTR match. It was the lowest rated match in the history of AEW television.”

Tags: #aew #ftr

