Update On Future For WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming WWE Day 1 premium live event in January 2023, and what the future may hold for the event.

The very first Day 1 event was held on January 1, 2022, and the belief has been that the event will be returning in 2023, and is set to become an annual tradition.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter explained why tickets for the event did not go on sale in September as first planned: