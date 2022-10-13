Update On Future For WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event

New details have emerged regarding the upcoming WWE Day 1 premium live event in January 2023, and what the future may hold for the event.
The very first Day 1 event was held on January 1, 2022, and the belief has been that the event will be returning in 2023, and is set to become an annual tradition.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter explained why tickets for the event did not go on sale in September as first planned:
“They had discussed changing the date. I don’t think they will. I was told a couple of weeks ago that if they do make a change, the change would have been announced on Friday. Friday came and went, there was no announcement. So I presume it’s on, and the tickets will be on sale soon. It still might be changed, but I don’t know.
“The problem is every day that they could change it to, they’ve already got shows booked. Of course they could cancel those shows, but I have not heard of them not selling tickets in those other things, and I think they would freeze ticket sales of one of the other shows if they were going to cancel.
“The idea of the pay-per-view is January 1. They want to make it an annual tradition in Atlanta, and January 1 is a Saturday I believe this year (it’s actually a Sunday). I guess New Year’s Day is a holiday either way, if it’s on a Thursday that’s fine too, but they want the January 1 evening tradition to become a wrestling holiday tradition.
“I presume it will keep going. But yes, there was discussion of the date (changing), and that’s probably why they’ve delayed ticket sales.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com