WWE Files New Trademarks For Two Ring Names

WWE filed for two new ring names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 8, 2022. The ring names are "Uncle Harper" and "Uncle Howdy" with the description for use listed below:

There is some speculation this could be related to Bray Wyatt who recently returned to WWE. Harper could be a nod to the late Brodie Lee who was known as Luke Harper in the Wyatt Family.