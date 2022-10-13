WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files New Trademarks For Two Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2022

WWE filed for two new ring names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 8, 2022. The ring names are "Uncle Harper" and "Uncle Howdy" with the description for use listed below:

"Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

There is some speculation this could be related to Bray Wyatt who recently returned to WWE. Harper could be a nod to the late Brodie Lee who was known as Luke Harper in the Wyatt Family.


Tags: #wwe

