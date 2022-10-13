WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Adam Cole's AEW Status Following Bad Concussion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2022

Update On Adam Cole's AEW Status Following Bad Concussion

Adam Cole has not wrestled inside an AEW ring for a while now and it looks like he will not be returning anytime soon.

Cole’s last match took place in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page. During that match, Cole had been working with a torn labrum and also suffered a concussion.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Cole still hasn’t been cleared from the concussion which is described as a "real bad concussion":

“You hear anything new? It’s a concussion. It’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared, it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?”

Bryan Alvarez added, “Yeah, I’ve not really heard anything. He’s doing his Twitch deal every day, so from that aspect, he’s fine, but I don’t know what the status of being able to travel, work, or anything is, so I guess we’ll see.”

Read more WWE news:

Shawn Michaels Talks Adapting To Change In WWE

Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he spoke about taking over WWE NXT responsibilities from Triple H when he had his [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 13, 2022 06:54AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #adam cole

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78976/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer