Update On Adam Cole's AEW Status Following Bad Concussion

Adam Cole has not wrestled inside an AEW ring for a while now and it looks like he will not be returning anytime soon.

Cole’s last match took place in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page. During that match, Cole had been working with a torn labrum and also suffered a concussion.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Cole still hasn’t been cleared from the concussion which is described as a "real bad concussion":

“You hear anything new? It’s a concussion. It’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared, it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?” Bryan Alvarez added, “Yeah, I’ve not really heard anything. He’s doing his Twitch deal every day, so from that aspect, he’s fine, but I don’t know what the status of being able to travel, work, or anything is, so I guess we’ll see.”

