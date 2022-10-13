Shawn Michaels Talks Adapting To Change In WWE

Shawn Michaels was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he spoke about taking over WWE NXT responsibilities from Triple H when he had his health scare.

“Nothing sucks more than to have to follow in those footsteps and then have all these abrupt changes that you have to take over. I will say this, for my knowledge at the time, for instance, the logo that came at the last minute, even from Hunter’s standpoint, from the best of my understanding, it was ‘this is what it is.’ That’s maybe something that, I saw the interview you did with Hunter where he said there were a lot of things that people thought that he wouldn’t have done or decisions he didn’t make, but they actually were. There were some things that he did know about, but then there were others, especially as it started going and he wasn’t there, that were very different and difficult to deal with. Me, having stepped in from the outside, you can be in Orlando, but not have any idea what’s going on from a corporate standpoint in Stamford. That’s where it was difficult for me. I stepped in and was no longer answering to Hunter, I was answering to other people, and quite honestly, I wasn’t sure who that was because it was different people at different times. It was very challenging.”

