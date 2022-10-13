Stokely Hathaway Talks Friendship With MJF, Working Black Culture Into His Promos

Stokely Hathaway was recently a guest on The Root, where he spoke about working with MJF on AEW TV.

“We’ve known each other for a really, really long time and he is genuinely one of my best friends. This is something that we’ve wanted to do on a larger scale for years. We’ve worked together on the Indies…and now we are back together.”

On the goal of their partnership:

“I think the goal is just to do what we’ve always wanted to do, and that is to entertain and have fun. Right now, there’s a question of what’s next and will our goal to reach the top of AEW come to fruition. With MJF in the picture, I think it will definitely happen because MJF gets what he wants. His goal is for all of us to be on his level, and to be one of his friends that to personally be asked to be a part of this, it means the world to me.”

On factoring black culture into his promos:

“I try to appeal to everyone but obviously I’m Black. I love Black culture, as I should, [and] I wouldn’t change who I am, what I love, for the world. When I first got into this, my goal was to have other people who look like me go, ‘Oh, I can do this too.’ Not to necessarily be a manager, but whatever they want to do, right? I’m on national television, twice a week and hopefully some kid who looks like me or who can identify with what I do, they can hear the references, they can watch the promos, and they go, ‘Oh, that’s cool, he’s appealing to me. Maybe I can do this too.’ So it may sound crazy but that’s been my goal.” “The other interesting part of that is honestly some of what I say may fly over people’s heads, so it’s been kind of a struggle to appease both worlds. Obviously, I want to keep doing what I’m doing, but AEW’s demographic is a little different. It’s me trying to blend in so many things and so many demographics and just trying to make it work. I don’t think I’m there yet but obviously, that’s a challenge. And people like me look forward to those challenges and just trying to make it work to where, even if you aren’t Black, you can go, ‘Oh, I know what he’s talking about. I get it. That’s funny.’”

On The Firm: