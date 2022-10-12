WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anthony Bowens Just Shot His First Movie & Scissored With Danielle Fishel

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

Anthony Bowens posted a photo on Twitter, both confirming that he has just filmed something for his first movie role ever--- and even scissoring with Danielle Fishel, better known to Boy Meets World fans as Topanga.


