Anthony Bowens Just Shot His First Movie & Scissored With Danielle Fishel

Anthony Bowens posted a photo on Twitter, both confirming that he has just filmed something for his first movie role ever--- and even scissoring with Danielle Fishel, better known to Boy Meets World fans as Topanga.
Shot my first movie last night, directed by the wonderful @daniellefishel!— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 12, 2022
EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED
✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️@AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r9tBtsNrbP
