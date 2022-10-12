WWE Files Two Trademarks For "Uncle Howdy" & "Uncle Harper"

A new report from Fightful has revealed that WWE filed two trademarks as of October 8th, 2022.
The filings read:
Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
It’s currently unknown how WWE plans to use the names moving forward. It has been pointed out that “Uncle Howdy” sounds a bit like “Captain Howdy,” the nickname for the demon Pazuzu who possesses the young girl Regan in the movie The Exorcist.
