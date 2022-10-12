Diamond Dallas Page Thinks CM Punk Will Be Fine Following All Out Media Scrum Incident

Diamond Dallas Page was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he spoke about the situation with CM Punk and AEW following the All Out media scrum incident.

"Tony Khan and I got pretty close [after I helped Cody at All In] and he’s a really good dude. I felt bad for him when [CM] Punk was going through his rant. But you know, Punk, that’s what he does. He says what’s on his mind and it’s really worked out for him a lot of times. This time, I kinda think he shot himself in the foot a little bit but he’ll get through it. He’ll be fine. I’m sure he’s making stupid money right now, and that’s kinda like F U money for that spot. But again, I don’t really know Punk that well. By his actions, he’s the kind of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve obviously, but what you see is what you get. He’s not gonna candy coat anything, although he probably could a little bit. He’s gonna be himself and he’s gonna be true to himself and I don’t think it got him fired or anything. I think he’ll get a suspension along with the rest of the boys and hopefully they’ll come back with a different attitude when it comes to like the company is paying everybody. I’ve always said that the stories in the back are way more intense then the stories outside. What the fans get to see and what really happens, there’s just so much. Rome with backstabbing has nothing on professional wrestling."