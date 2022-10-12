WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair's Eminence Jewelry Collection Now On Sale

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

The following press release has been sent out regarding Charlotte Flair's new Eminence jewelry collection.

Rockford Collection and Global Superstar Ashley Fliehr’s Jewelry Collaboration, “Eminence,” Now on Sale

NEW YORK—October 12, 2022—Rockford Collection and Ashley Fliehr, also known as World Wrestling Entertainment’s Charlotte Flair have officially launched their Eminence line of designer rings. The Eminence collection consists of six unique ring styles, with options of platinum, 18k gold or 14k gold as the base metal, and the choice to add .65ct Black Diamonds or 2.25ct Diamonds.

To view and shop the entire Eminence collection, visit The Rockford Collection’s website.

Eminence meaning “acknowledged prominence or achievement within a particular sphere,” was created by Rockford Collection and Fliehr to reflect the strength, beauty and grace that the 13-time wrestling champion brings to her life, both in-and-out of the ring.

“­To see the ‘Eminence’ line come to life has been an extremely rewarding experience,” said Fliehr. “I am so fortunate to have had the support of the talented team at The Rockford Collection in building this line. In partnering with Rockford, my goal was to create pieces that would have a contemporary yet sophisticated feel but could also be worn proudly by not only myself, but someone like my husband as well. I was able to lean on their expertise in the jewelry space and together we created some beautiful designs that I’m extremely proud of.”

“When designing high-end pieces of jewelry, like the ‘Eminence’ line, it is of the utmost importance to the Rockford Collection that we bring an attitude and design that stands out. Ashley Fliehr was the perfect partner to launch a line like this. She poured her heart and soul into this project, and the ‘Eminence’ rings show the result,” said Aleksander Chuly. CEO of Rockford Collection. “Ashley is one of the most talented performers and athletes in her field, and it has been an honour to partner with her on this collaboration.”

Rockford Collection has physical locations in the heart of Manhattan, New York and Wynwood, Miami, and also offers digital consultations for convenience to customers worldwide. To book a virtual consultation, click here.


Tags: #charlotte flair

