WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Warner Bros. Discovery Working On Non-Wrestling Content For AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery Working On Non-Wrestling Content For AEW

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer Kathleen Finch discussed plans to do non-wrestling media with AEW branding.

"We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW [All Elite Wrestling] pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring."

Ric Flair Compares Andrade El Idolo's Toughness To Sin Cara

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about Andrade El Idolo and compared his toughness to Sin Cara. "I'm f [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 12, 2022 11:10AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78960/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer