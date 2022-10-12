Warner Bros. Discovery Working On Non-Wrestling Content For AEW

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer Kathleen Finch discussed plans to do non-wrestling media with AEW branding.

"We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW [All Elite Wrestling] pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring."