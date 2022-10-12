WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's Scheduled AEW Dynamite Lineup (10/12/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

AEW has posted the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the first time AEW has come to Canada.

The lineup is as follows:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn


Tags: #aew

