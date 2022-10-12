Tonight's Scheduled AEW Dynamite Lineup (10/12/2022)

AEW has posted the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the first time AEW has come to Canada.
The lineup is as follows:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn
