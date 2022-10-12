MJF Says Bryan Danielson's A "Great Guy", But Not On His Level

MJF was recently a guest on Not Sam Wrestling, where he spoke about Bryan Danielson.

"Great guy. Grrreeaat guy. I don't think he's on my level. I'm dead serious. If you put him in a situation in front of me where he's holding a microphone, I will embarrass him. Just like I embarrassed Wheeler (Yuta), just like I embarrassed Jon Moxley. Just like I embarrass literally everyone standing across from me in the ring. Now, let's take the microphone away, this is my favorite part to discuss."

MJF then spoke about fan reactions to his wrestling matches.

"When I wrestle, people freak out, because it's a rarity. Every time, my favorite thing is people forget how good I am. The fact that I'm so good at this [talking], for the rest of my career, it's most likely going to overshadow it [wrestling]. It's not going to be until I retire, when people watch my matches back with Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, who had to cheat to win, with Darby Allin, which in my opinion is the greatest match in the history of our company from a bell to bell standpoint, as far as pure, technical wrestling. From an emotional standpoint, I think the the best match in the history of our company is me vs. CM Punk in the dog collar match. My match with Jungle Boy. That's just five. There are more. Every time I go in there, people are like, 'Yeah, but can he wrestle?' So much time passes between each match, and then I go out there, and I showcase the fact that I'm one of, if not the best professional wrestler in the world. Everyone goes, 'Whoa!' then they forget by the next match. I'm telling you right now, I'm not going to sit here and tell you that Bryan is not an incredible professional wrestler. He is. There is nothing that he does that I can't do and better."

When Sam Roberts mentioned that he thinks Bryan Danielson's promos are underrated, MJF had this to say: