Julia Hart Reveals Malakai Black's Reaction To Her Request To Join House Of Black

Julia Hart was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where she spoke about the plans going into her joining the House of Black.

“Oh my gosh, I was sitting on those stairs for months. I actually didn’t know, I didn’t ever know ‘is it actually ever gonna happen?’ I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep doing me and hopefully, we have to do something with this.’ I’m not gonna let this go to waste, this was a big moment. When it happened, when Malakai misted me, I was really like, ‘I think I want to do something different.’ Him misting me could create a whole story of me joining the House Of Black. I think I told Jerry Lynn, I was like, ‘What would you think if I joined House Of Black?’ He was like, ‘I think that would be cool.’

On Malakai Black's reaction:

“At the time, I wasn’t very close with Malakai, and he’s also a very intimidating presence as it is, in a good way and not in a bad way. I wanted to tell him, but I didn’t know how he would think, like ‘oh, this little girl wants to join this group we’re about to have. So, I didn’t know how to approach him [with the idea]. I told Jerry and I guess Jerry told him. [Malakai] came to me and was like ‘You wanna join House Of Black? Do you like the cheerleading stuff? I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?’ I was like ‘No, I need something different. I need something new and I need something creative, I love dark shit. I love it all, I’m here for it, I wanna grow. He was like ‘Oh okay, maybe draw out how’d you see the character and do a promo for me.’ I love promos. I would love to talk more. So, I did a promo and I showed him and he was like, ‘Oh okay, you have something.’ That was pretty much it. I just kept the eye patch and sat for weeks and waited and waited. I was like, ‘When is this ever gonna happen?’ I honestly didn’t know. I was just coming to work and doing my job. I just hoped that one day I could join. Everyone asked what was I thinking. I was thinking I want something more, that’s all I was thinking on those steps, and then it turned into what it is now.”