List Of Producers For 10/10/2022 Episode of WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

A new report from Fightful Select has a list of the producers for each segment on the October 10th, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The list reads as follows:

- Jason Jordan produced the opening promo segment with The Bloodline.

- Chris Park produced the Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory Match.

- Jamie Noble produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable Match.

- Jamie Noble produced the segment with The Judgment Day and The O.C.

- WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Candice LeRae vs. Bayley Match.

- Petey Williams produced The Miz’s birthday celebration segment.

- Shawn Daivari produced the Omos squash match.

- Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley WWE United States Title Match.

- Jason Jordan produced the Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn Match.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe

