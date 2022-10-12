List Of Producers For 10/10/2022 Episode of WWE Monday Night RAW

A new report from Fightful Select has a list of the producers for each segment on the October 10th, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
The list reads as follows:
- Jason Jordan produced the opening promo segment with The Bloodline.
- Chris Park produced the Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory Match.
- Jamie Noble produced the Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable Match.
- Jamie Noble produced the segment with The Judgment Day and The O.C.
- WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Candice LeRae vs. Bayley Match.
- Petey Williams produced The Miz’s birthday celebration segment.
- Shawn Daivari produced the Omos squash match.
- Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley WWE United States Title Match.
- Jason Jordan produced the Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn Match.
