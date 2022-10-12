Bobby Fish Was Told By Paul Heyman That Each Member Of The Undisputed Era "Has A Role"

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he was asked about how much money he made during his first Ring of Honor contract:

“I’ll be honest, I think my first contract with them [Ring of Honor] and I don’t wanna blow up spots here but I think was $40 grand a year but I was blown away by the fact that like, wait a second, you mean you can get a wage that pays you — it’s not per appearance? That can happen in pro wrestling? Like wait a second and that was the realization of like, wow, I guess I can maybe make a living doing this.”

On the Undisputed Era in WWE: