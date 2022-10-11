WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Zack Clayton Signs Contract With AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 11, 2022

Zack Clayton Signs Contract With AEW

During tonight's episode of AEW Dark, Zack Clayton revealed that he has signed a contract with AEW.

“The landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely, and that’s because I’ve officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Let me tell you what that means for you: number one, you’re gonna respect me, and you’re gonna worship the ground that I stand on. Number two, I’m gonna do whatever I wanna do around here, and I don’t care who likes it or not. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play 'tough guy' around here. Everybody’s a tough guy. So if everyone’s so tough, then how about someone steps up and challenges ‘The Reality?’ But I’m not so sure that’s gonna happen. So until then, how about I remind everybody of the newest and biggest new sign-on to AEW, ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton.”

 

Source: fightful.com
