Matt Hardy Offers Advice On How To Avoid Backstage Fights

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 11, 2022

Matt Hardy was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he offered his ideas on how to deal with bad confrontations backstage.

“The best advice I can give anyone — if you have an issue with something or someone, go to them directly and talk it out. When people harbor resentment towards someone else, that’s when bad things happen. You have to get it out. You have to be forthright, and really address these scenarios and situations.”

Hardy continued.

“I feel like, as a veteran, I am trying to help expedite that process. There’s a lot of guys, too, like [Chris] Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson — they’ve all really stepped up and had these super positive meetings. We’re gonna continue on that path. I think we’re gonna get there, and everything’s gonna be good.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
