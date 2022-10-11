The Rock Says He's The Real "Head Of The Table", Dodges WrestleMania Question

The Rock recently partook in an interview with E! News, where he was asked who "the real Head of the Table" is, and The Rock said it was him and not Roman Reigns.
When asked if The Rock will face Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, The Rock said he is not confirming that at this moment.
You can watch the full video below.
The Rock is saying he’s The Head of The Table now 😭 We Are so close pic.twitter.com/EWQ4UGZj5R— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 11, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com