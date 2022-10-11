WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Says He's The Real "Head Of The Table", Dodges WrestleMania Question

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 11, 2022

The Rock recently partook in an interview with E! News, where he was asked who "the real Head of the Table" is, and The Rock said it was him and not Roman Reigns.

When asked if The Rock will face Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, The Rock said he is not confirming that at this moment.

You can watch the full video below.


