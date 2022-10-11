WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team #1 Contender’s Match Scheduled For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2022

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad in a triple threat NXT Tag Team Title number one contender’s match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network.

The winners will be the next challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles.

Check out the official announcement below:

Triple Threat Tag Team No. 1 Contenders’ Match set to determine Pretty Deadly’s next challengers

Pretty Deadly are craving a worthy challenge, and tonight three teams are set to battle for the right to give them one.

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The Diyad will throw down in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders’ Match for an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. Elton Prince & Kit Wilson narrowly escaped their showdown with The Brawling Brutes thanks to interference from Imperium. The champions would end their night with all three potential challengers staring daggers at them and putting their reign on notice.

So who will emerge when these three championship hopefuls go to war tonight?

Don’t miss the chaotic encounter tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT:

- NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

- Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

- Wes Lee vs. Stacks

- Alba Fyre vs.  Jay Jayne

- Triple threat NXT Tag Team title number one contender’s match: Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad


