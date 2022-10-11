Sammy Guevara Comments On Backstage Fight With Andrade El Idolo

During the latest episode of his vlog, Sammy Guevara addressed the alleged altercation between himself and Andrade El backstage at Dynamite last Wednesday. He noted that he is trying not to focus on the matter and is looking forward to the future.

He said:

“I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite, but man, I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you’re on this trajectory to where I am headed there’s gonna be people who do everything in their power to try to drag you down to their level. I know I’m above that so I’m not going to focus on any of that bullsh**. I’m gonna focus on where I am headed, which is [he points to the sky]. They say the sky’s the limit, but there’s a whole universe out there and that’s where I’m headed man. I’m not going to focus. I’m not going to comment on any of the bullsh**. I wanna do this thing that Tay and I do anytime we’re too negative or focusing too much on some sh** that’s not really important in life. We say to each other what are the five things you’re grateful for. I’m grateful for my health, I’m grateful for my life, I’m grateful for Tay, I’m grateful for the job I have, and I’m grateful for you guys. Thank you to the people who support me and the people who don’t believe everything they read online. I just wanna say thank you.”