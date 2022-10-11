Jim Ross On If He Would Return To WWE, Undertaker Match That Never Happened and More

WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross took part in a "Q & A" edition of his Grilling Jr podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Check out the highlights below:

On Triple H taking over WWE creative:

"I think that he's doing fine. There's a reset in the deck and getting his players in positions he wants them to be in, so I think he's doing a good job. It's not an easy job, and it's a thankless job by and large, but he's getting some free passes because he's new, and I think he's the right guy for the job.”

On concept for a match with The Undertaker and Mankind in Alcatraz back in 1996:

“We kept looking for scenes. We kept looking for settings during that Undertaker-Mankind scenario. We knew the marriage worked. We knew those guys liked working together. So I was just trying to come up with a site that we could utilize that was different. You know, how many times can you give them the boiler room? How many times can you give them Hell in a Cell? You know, they liked that kind of stuff. So I thought well, having a match in Alcatraz where the doors have opened at a certain time and they would be looking for each other and all that stuff, I thought had some intrigue. It would be sort of a unique setting to say the very least. There's so much red tape, much to my chagrin that it just wasn't gonna work out.”

On if he would like to be the head of talent relations for AEW:

"I'm not really interested to be honest with you. If Tony Khan came to me and said, 'Can you help me with this talent?' I work with a lot of talents. You mentioned The Acclaimed earlier. I don't ever go to TV and don't have a conversation with The Acclaimed. Wardlow, another one. I have a small list. Darby Allin. There's a lot of these guys that I talk to at every TV, and that's one of the reasons that I go to TVs on Wednesday even though I'm not broadcasting Dynamite. I get the opportunity in a controlled environment to some degree to talk to these kids whether it be at catering or backstage or wherever it may be. I don't have an office there. I don't have a private locker room there. None of that stuff.”

On if he would return to WWE: