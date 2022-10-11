Don Callis Talks Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson

Don Callis recently spoke with Rock 95, where he spoke about his time spent with Chris Jericho.

"Look, I’ve been friends with Chris Jericho for 32 years. That’s a long time. He’s one of my two or three best friends in the business, and maybe the world. So I have a lot of affection for Chris Jericho. I’ve made a lot of money off of Chris Jericho and with Chris Jericho. I think Chris Jericho, you can make an argument that if you take a career as a whole, I think you can make an argument that he truly is the goat. There’s certainly I can say never been anyone in the business like Chris Jericho who understood the business the way Chris Jericho does."

Callis then transitioned into talking about Bryan Danielson.

"Having said all of that, Bryan Danielson is just so flawless as a professional wrestler. There’s just nothing he does less than a nine out of ten. It’s tough when you’re in there with somebody like that, and it’s gonna be very interesting to see. Jericho has redefined what the Ring of Honor rules are, and I think he’s really brought some extra interest to Ring of Honor because if the tactics and the panache that he comes out. There’s no bigger celebrity in AEW than Chris Jericho. I think that’s great for Ring of Honor, and I think it’s gonna be great for Bryan Danielson. As great a wrestler as Danielson is, in my opinion, if you were to tell me what’s the cherry on top of his career, the cherry on top of his career would be beating Chris Jericho. Not just for the ROH Title, but beating Chris Jericho at a time when Chris Jericho is I think having the best career year that he’s ever had. This is the best I’ve ever seen Jericho. This is the best consistent performance over the course of ten or twelve months that I’ve ever seen from him or maybe anybody else, other than Kenny Omega."

Callis continued.