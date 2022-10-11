WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ethan Page Has Been Working Behind The Scenes With AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 11, 2022

Ethan Page Has Been Working Behind The Scenes With AEW

Ethan Page was recently interviewed by Daily Hive, where he revealed some behind-the-scenes things he's been doing in AEW.

“I would say the potential is unlimited. And I don’t just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too. I’ve recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative. So I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen.”

On working through injuries:

"[There are] actually certain protocols that AEW sets to keep us safe. I’m the type that if I’m hurt, guess what? The match stops, I really don’t care. There is not [an] audience member in the crowd that means more to me than my daughter, my son and my wife. So if I think it’s a serious injury, then I’ll definitely just count out.”

Konnan Describes Stokely Hathaway As "Very Un-Entertaining"

Konnan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about Stokely Hathaway's current run in AEW. “First of all, Stoke [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 01:31PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #ethan page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78938/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer