Ethan Page Has Been Working Behind The Scenes With AEW

Ethan Page was recently interviewed by Daily Hive, where he revealed some behind-the-scenes things he's been doing in AEW.
“I would say the potential is unlimited. And I don’t just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too. I’ve recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative. So I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen.”
On working through injuries:
"[There are] actually certain protocols that AEW sets to keep us safe. I’m the type that if I’m hurt, guess what? The match stops, I really don’t care. There is not [an] audience member in the crowd that means more to me than my daughter, my son and my wife. So if I think it’s a serious injury, then I’ll definitely just count out.”
