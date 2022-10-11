Ethan Page Has Been Working Behind The Scenes With AEW

Ethan Page was recently interviewed by Daily Hive, where he revealed some behind-the-scenes things he's been doing in AEW.

“I would say the potential is unlimited. And I don’t just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too. I’ve recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative. So I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen.”

On working through injuries: