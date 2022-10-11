NJPW Announces World TV Title Tournament Bracket

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament which launched on October 14 through until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.
The tournament will feature 15-minute time limit matches and if a match goes the 15-minute distance, decisions will be made via a coin toss.
Check out the bracket below:
- David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb
- Aaron Henare vs EVIL
- SANADA vs. Taichi
- Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA
October 26, Korakuen Hall
- Ren Narita vs Tomohiro Ishii
- Toru Yano vs Great-O-Khan
