NJPW Announces World TV Title Tournament Bracket

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament which launched on October 14 through until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

The tournament will feature 15-minute time limit matches and if a match goes the 15-minute distance, decisions will be made via a coin toss. 

Check out the bracket below:

October 14, Korakuen Hall

- David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 15, Korakuen Hall

- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb

- Aaron Henare vs EVIL

October 16, Nagaoka

- SANADA vs. Taichi

- Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

October 26, Korakuen Hall

- Ren Narita vs Tomohiro Ishii

- Toru Yano vs Great-O-Khan


